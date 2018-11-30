Kyrgyzstan takes another loan for Digital CASA project

The International Development Association provides Kyrgyzstan with a loan of $ 25 million for the implementation of Digital CASA project. Deputies from SDPK faction discussed the funding.

As specified, other $ 25 million are provided in the form of a grant.

Loan repayment will start from April 15, 2024. The loan fee makes up 0.5 percent per year for reserving an unwithdrawn balance and 0.75 percent for a year — for servicing the withdrawn balance.

Digital CASA project has four logically related components: development of telecommunications infrastructure, digital platforms and smart solutions, institutional development and creation of an enabling environment for the digital economy, program management and the development of digital leadership.