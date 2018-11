Most often, residents of Batken region leave the country in search of earnings. The Chairman of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan, Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov, announced this at a meeting of Respublika-Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to him, 265,000 labor migrants (35 percent) are residents of Batken, 227,000 (27 percent) — Jalal-Abad, 155,000 — Osh and 11,000 — Chui regions.

In total, according to official data, 750,000 Kyrgyzstanis are working outside the country. Eighty percent of them are in Russia, 10 percent — in Kazakhstan, the rest — in other states.