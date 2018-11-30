13:01
USD 69.85
EUR 79.44
RUB 1.05
English

Experts voice main causes of internal migration in Kyrgyzstan

The main causes of internal migration in Kyrgyzstan were voiced by representatives of the International Organization for Migration at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to them, residents of the regions most often change their place of residence in search of work. In addition, many are prompted by lack of trade, poverty, and poor ecology in the area.

«Another reason is ala kachuu (bride kidnapping.) Girls who do not live in the husband’s family can no longer live in a village and leave it,» IOM representatives said.

Other 0.5 percent of those polled named problems with law enforcement agencies as the reason for their migration.

«They note corruption and bureaucracy. Other 0.5 percent have moved due to religious beliefs,» the IOM representative said.
link:
views: 148
Print
Related
Half of Kyrgyzstanis to withdraw from black list of Russia until end of amnesty
Main flows of internal migrants in Kyrgyzstan voiced
Lessons on migration proposed to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Migration registration system at Akzhol checkpoint fails
Main part of Kyrgyzstanis employed in informal sector
Youth in Kyrgyzstan not mind that parents leave to work without children
Migration growth forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 11,000 Kyrgyz citizens banned from entering Russia in a year
At least 570,000 Kyrgyzstanis get Russian citizenship over years of independence
Armed conflicts, complex political situation named as causes of migration in KR
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada