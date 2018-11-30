Experts voice main causes of internal migration in Kyrgyzstan

The main causes of internal migration in Kyrgyzstan were voiced by representatives of the International Organization for Migration at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to them, residents of the regions most often change their place of residence in search of work. In addition, many are prompted by lack of trade, poverty, and poor ecology in the area.

«Another reason is ala kachuu (bride kidnapping.) Girls who do not live in the husband’s family can no longer live in a village and leave it,» IOM representatives said.

Other 0.5 percent of those polled named problems with law enforcement agencies as the reason for their migration.

«They note corruption and bureaucracy. Other 0.5 percent have moved due to religious beliefs,» the IOM representative said.