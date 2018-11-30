13:02
SCNS cannot block all accounts calling for extremism and terrorism

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan cannot block all social media accounts calling for extremism and terrorism. The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Asylbek Kozhobekov, announced this today at a meeting of SDPK faction.

According to him, SCNS created a computer incident response center. It cooperates with the relevant structures of the CSTO and SCO countries, other organizations.

«Since January, eight court decisions have been issued, 24 websites have been blocked along with five Facebook accounts promoting extremism and terrorism. Some accounts are still in access due to the inability to block them. Requests were sent to their administrators,» said Idris Kadyrkulov.
