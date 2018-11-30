13:02
EU High Representative Federica Mogherini to visit Kyrgyzstan in 2019

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union, will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan in the first half of 2019. The European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian, told reporters today.

According to him, in 2019, Kyrgyzstan will host a meeting of foreign ministers of the countries of Central Asia and the European Union. Federica Mogherini will take part in it. She will combine the event with the visit to the republic.

«We continue to discuss the future expanded cooperation agreement between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan and reached agreement on more than 90 percent of the points of the document. There are still some issues, but we hope to resolve them during the next round of negotiations in early 2019. In addition, up to this point we will continue meetings with representatives of Kyrgyzstan in order to resolve all disputed issues,» Peter Burian stressed.
