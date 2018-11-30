11:19
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pass budget of republic for 2019

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the second and third readings the budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2019 and the forecast for 2020-2021.

As a result of consideration by the committees of the Parliament, changes in both income and expenditure parts were made in the draft budget. As a result, revenues of the republican budget in 2019 are projected to be 151,762.4 billion soms (25 percent of GDP), expenditures — 161,913.1 billion soms (26.7 percent of GDP).

The maximum size of the national budget deficit for 2019 was approved at 10,150.7 billion soms (1.7 percent of GDP).

At least 111 deputies voted for the bill in the final third reading, only one was against.

In addition, the parliament members supported the 2017 budget execution report and amendments to 2018 budget.
