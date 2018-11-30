National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses one position in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost one position in new FIFA ranking. Press service of FIFA reported.

The ranking includes 211 teams. The top three are Belgium (1,727 points), France (1,726) and Brazil (1,676).

The national team takes the 91st place with 1,264 points. It took the 90th place in the previous ranking. Since then, it had one match: it lost to Japan in preparation for the final stage of the Asian Cup 2019.

The rivals of the national team of Kyrgyzstan in the group stage of the Asian Cup occupy the following places in the ranking: South Korea — 53rd, China — 76th, Philippines — 114th place.

The next FIFA rating will be released on December 20.