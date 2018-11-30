All state resort facilities to be transferred to Kyrgyztourism company

Kyrgyztourism enterprise will be created in Kyrgyzstan to which all state resort facilities in the country will be transferred for management. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, 50 million soms will be allocated for creation of a concept for the development of tourism and state-owned enterprises. The company will be engaged in the development of tourist facilities.

«Young guys who came as managers to the Ministry of Culture will promote our common decisions. We will create Kyrgyztourism in the near future. As for infrastructure, we expect that investors will be able to invest in the creation of tourist facilities. Recently, there was a trip to Astana (Kazakhstan), President Nursultan Nazarbayev received us. There is an idea to create a general tourist visa so that a person can get one visa and visit all tourist facilities in the countries of Central Asia. There will be a single tourist map. Perhaps, Russia will also join the project,» stressed Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.