16:31
USD 69.85
EUR 78.82
RUB 1.04
English

Five criminal cases opened against woman for land fraud in Chui region

Police detained a woman suspected of fraud. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to it, Chynargul Osmonaliva, 55, was detained.

More than five criminal cases were initiated against her on the facts of fraud and unauthorized seizure of land in Sokuluk district.

The Investigative Service of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Chui region does not exclude that the detainee may be involved in other facts of fraud, and asks citizens affected by her actions to call: 0312430127, 0312438885 (dispatch center).
link:
views: 87
Print
Popular
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada