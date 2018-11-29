14:48
Gas supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended for 2 days

Gas supply of some Bishkek districts will be suspended on November 29-30. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan reported.

Supply of natural gas will be stopped in connection with the emergency restoration work in the following districts:

  • In Kolmo, Shcherbakov, Salam Alik housing estates;
  • In the area bounded by Malyshev, Kurenkeev, 2nd Cherepki Streets, Belomorsky lane;
  • On Toktanaliev, 40, 42, 48, 50 Street, Big Chui Canal, M. Gandhi, Saadaev, Ak-Tilek Streets, Little Chui Canal, in boiler rooms of school No. 46 and Geodesy-1.
