Preparations for construction of new infectious hospital building underway

Korean side completed a feasibility study of the project «Construction of building of Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek for 150 patients.» Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, a memorandum on construction of a new building of the clinic was signed in 2016. The Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) has chosen a contractor for the development of a feasibility study — Inha University Hospital.

«Specialists came to Kyrgyzstan several times, studied the state of the infectious service of Kyrgyzstan, the effectiveness of the project, need for a new building. The Korean side presented the feasibility study and the rationale of the project,» the Ministry of Health reported.

It is planned to spend $ 27 million on the construction of the building of the infectious hospital.

Since the project is credit, it must be approved and ratified by the Parliament, as well as by the president. Only after that it can be implemented.

«Now we are waiting for a draft agreement from the Korean side,» the Ministry of Health added.

The current infectious diseases hospital has 400 beds. During epidemics, doctors are forced to place patients in the corridors. The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections is increasing.
