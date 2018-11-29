13:07
Deputy head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise - citizen of Kazakhstan

«A person with Kazakh citizenship was appointed a deputy head of the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu,» deputy Tazabek Ikramov said at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, Alymzhan Hasanov, who has foreign citizenship, works for the state-owned company. The parliament member believes that it should not be at the strategic object.

«Kyrgyz Temir Zholu is a strategic object. Who appointed him to this position? The Ministry of Transport and Roads should be responsible for such a decision,» the deputy said.

Last week, MP Irina Karamushkina said that Osh city mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov was a citizen of Russia. However, the mayor’s office refuted this information.
