Safe City. Hardware systems to appear in Bishkek by January 25

The first hardware systems will be installed as part of Safe City project by January 25, 2019. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, resources of the state-owned enterprises Infocom and Transkom will be used in the work. A monitoring center will be located in the Main Traffic Safety Department, where the electronic protocol on violation of traffic rules will be sent. Fines will be delivered to vehicle owners.

Head of the department Kanat Dzhumagaziev answered negatively to the question of deputies about a reduction of the number of employees of the Main Traffic Safety Department after launch of Safe City project.

«Within the framework of the first stage, reduction of employees in Bishkek is not envisaged, because there is a shortage of funds. Our employees will be transferred to the Patrol Police and will be engaged in foot and car patrol,» Kanat Dzhumagaziev said.

Recall, the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications has signed an agreement with Vega Radio Engineering Corporation for implementation of the first phase of Safe City project. This company has become the winner of the tender.

The company offered 1.125 billion soms for the first lot, for the second — 1.195 billion soms. At least 38 intersections and 52 stationary posts will be equipped with cameras.