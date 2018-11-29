09:41
Kyrgyzstan received $ 2.6 billion for budget support since its independence

Kyrgyzstan has received $ 2.6 billion in soft loans and grants to support the budget since its independence. The Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament the day before.

According to him, in the 1990s, most of the funds were received exactly for budget support. Later, the republic began to take funds for implementation of various state development programs. In addition, the amount of funds for these purposes decreases every year. For example, only an ADB grant is provided in 2019.

Deputies proposed to stop taking loans and grants to support the budget.

«Donors set certain conditions every time they give us money for these purposes. In the 1990s we could not do otherwise, we needed money. But it has long been necessary to learn living within our means,» said MP Aaly Karashev.
