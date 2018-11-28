Jalal-Abad mayor forbids providing journalists with information without consent

Mayor of Jalal-Abad city Murataly Tagaev forbade all city services to provide journalists with information without his consent. This is stated in an order of the mayor.

Municipal employees of the city are obliged to contact the media only after approval of the mayor.

Murataly Tagaev also obliged all heads of city structures to personally coordinate with him all trips and business trips outside Jalal-Abad city and the region.

«They must report on the results of a trip within three days,» the order says.

According to the mayor’s office, such a measure is connected with ensuring security of the information policy and implementation of the Law on Interaction of State Bodies in Sphere of Foreign Policy of Kyrgyzstan.