The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted the third currency intervention in November to underpin the national currency — som. Website of the National Bank says.

Related news Increased demand for dollars in Kyrgyzstan caused by external factors

The day before, it sold $ 8,050 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 16,050 million — with settlements other than the date of the transaction. Thus, since the beginning of the month, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 47,550,000 in the foreign exchange market.

The U.S. dollar exchange rate at the same time remains almost unchanged for the third week in a row. Exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 69.7-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.9 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 69.85 soms for $ 1.