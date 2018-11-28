11:41
New customs terminals to be built on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

At least 9 new customs terminals will be built in 2019-2021 in Uzbekistan on the border with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The decree was signed by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Sputnik Tajikistan reported.

Four of them will be built in 2019-2020, and five more — in the next two years.

«The state bodies and other organizations will provide customs, banking, logistics, express laboratory, phytosanitary, veterinary, sanitary and epidemiological, environmental, certification and other services according to «single window» principle in the terminals,» the decree says.

The head of Uzbekistan also instructed to gradually introduce an automated system of four customs corridors for business. From December 1, «red» (check of documents and goods) and «yellow» (check of documents) corridors will start operating. From March 1, 2019, «blue» (random inspection of documents) and «green» (without check) corridors will be opened.
