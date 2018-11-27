16:42
MFA checks information about Kyrgyzstanis in Chinese re-education camps

Information about keeping the ethnic Kyrgyz in China’s re-education camps is being checked. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov, told journalists.

He noted that the data on the detention of the Kyrgyz in China has not yet been confirmed.

Kyrgyz sent to re-education camps in China. People ask president for help
«We are now checking and keeping the issue under control. It should be treated very carefully,» said Chingiz Aidarbekov.

The day before, relatives of detainees and returnees from the PRC appealed to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a request to help with release of their relatives from re-education camps.

Members of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security discussed this issue behind closed doors.
