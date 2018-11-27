14:54
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan offers to extend stay of foreigners without visa

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan propose to extend stay of foreign citizens in Kyrgyzstan without a visa. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev stated at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security.

According to him, extension of the stay term will allow foreign citizens to plan longer trips to Kyrgyzstan.

Citizens of countries, for which Kyrgyzstan introduced a visa-free regime, may stay in the country for 60 days without a visa. The Government proposes to extend the period to 120 days.

According to the Interior Ministry, at least 456 foreign citizens violated the migration laws of Kyrgyzstan and were fined 39 million soms in 2018.

«All of them were overstayers,» the Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov told.
