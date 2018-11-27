14:53
USD 69.85
EUR 79.43
RUB 1.05
English

Kurultai delegates intend to achieve opening of criminal cases against Atambayev

Delegates of the opposition’s kurultai, held in Bishkek on November 24, accused the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, of betraying the ideals of the April revolution and consolidation of power. They stated this today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to them, participants of the first large-scale meeting intend to step by step fulfill all paragraphs of the resolution, in particular, to achieve initiation of criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev from the Prosecutor General’s Office, and adoption by the Parliament of a law depriving the former head of state of his immunity.

Emilbek Kaptagaev, the former representative of the government in Issyk-Kul region, believes that the current president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, has received a corrupted control system. However, the kurultai participants assessed the activities of the SDPK successor as satisfactory.

But we must not let Sooronbai Jeenbekov turn into a dragon.

Emilbek Kaptagaev

The participants of the press conference claim that the kurultai has achieved its goals. They plan to hold the second forum in April 2019.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Opposition considers Parliament as weak and non-influential
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
Opposition considers results of work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov as satisfactory
Proposals, criticisms expressed at kurultai to be conveyed to president
Prosecutor General's Office instructs SCNS to check data on Atambayev’s income
Kurultai of opposition not intend to discuss renaming of Kyrgyzstan
Participants of kurultai to hear 4 reports
New summer cottage of Almazbek Atambayev built without construction permit
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to participate in kurultai of parties, public figures
Akhmatbek Keldibekov: Atambayev takes credit for merits of others
Popular
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada