Kyrgyzstan to extend visa-free regime with some countries until 2030

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend visa-free regime with some countries until 2030. The International Affairs, Defense and Security Committee of the Parliament approved the initiative.
Under the bill, citizens of 55 countries can arrive in Kyrgyzstan without a visa until 2030.
According to the Department of Tourism, 113,000 tourists arrived from countries with a visa-free regime for 9 months of 2018.
«The citizens of Germany visit Kyrgyzstan most of all. For 9 months, 19,000 tourists have arrived in the republic from Germany. Korea and the United States take the second place,» Damirbek uulu Maksat, head of the department, said.