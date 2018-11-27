Inflation in Kyrgyzstan to reach 2 percent by end of 2018

Inflation is expected to reach 2 percent by the end of 2018 in Kyrgyzstan. Website of the National Bank says.

According to it, the annual increase in consumer prices in November was 0.2 percent. Formation of low inflation in the country is associated with a decrease in prices for food products due to growth in their supply, both domestically and imported. Rising prices for non-food products also remain within moderate limits.

«Continuing negative GDP gap along with a stable external inflation background causes a low inflation rate in the current year. In case of absence of external and internal shocks, a gradual increase in economic activity in the country and the region will result in the entry of inflation into the target of 5-7 percent by mid-2019,» statement says.