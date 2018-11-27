10:18
Patients in Kyrgyzstan most often complain about rudeness, negligence of doctors

Patients most often complain about rudeness, negligence and red tape of medical personnel in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the ministry informed with reference to the head of the Public Reception of the Ministry of Health, Fatima Turusbekova.

«Since January, 1,501 people have appealed to the reception, at least 1,209 patients of them — though a helpline. Most of them were from Bishkek — 267 and Chui region — 80. The least of all were from Batken and Talas regions,» the press center reported.

There were appeals concerning the ambulance service, extortion of money, denial to provide medical services and poor conditions in health care organizations.

«People asked the public reception to help with preferential and free treatment, arrange treatment abroad, examination, hospitalization, purchase of medicines, determining a degree of disability and other issues,» the press center said.

The Ministry of Health reminds that everyone can address a complaint through the hotline — 0312621023.
