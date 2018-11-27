Accumulation of vehicles at Kara-Keche explained by high demand for coal

Kyrgyzkomur state-owned enterprise explained accumulation of vehicles at Kara-Keche field by high demand for coal. Press service of the enterprise reported.

It is noted that only Kyrgyzkomur has a sorting room at the field. «People want to take selected coal. Other enterprises have lower capacity; their fuel is dusty. We work around the clock. Four excavators are operating,» the state enterprise noted.

Weight control works. The second point will be launched in a few days. About 200-250 trucks are loaded daily.

Earlier, readers reported that the weighting scales do not work at Kara-Keche field.