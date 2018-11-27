One of Aknet founders, Kuban Azhimudinov, disappears

One of the founders of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, has disappeared. His sister, Gulnara, performs the duties of the company’s general director. Former commercial director of the company, Ruslan Abdumazhitov, told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, no one elected Gulnara Azhimudinova and did not approve her at a meeting of shareholders.
The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes also stressed that information about illegal seizure of the company was not true. On November 22, users of Aknet saw a message about seizure of the company on TV screens. Searches in the office of the Internet service provider Aknet were conducted on the basis of a decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.