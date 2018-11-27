One of Aknet founders, Kuban Azhimudinov, disappears

One of the founders of Aknet company, Kuban Azhimudinov, has disappeared. His sister, Gulnara, performs the duties of the company’s general director. Former commercial director of the company, Ruslan Abdumazhitov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, no one elected Gulnara Azhimudinova and did not approve her at a meeting of shareholders.

«It turns out that the Azhimudinovs have usurped power in the company. They claimed illegal seizure, but what are they doing? The day before I met with another co-founder Askarbek Kutanov, he agreed with me that a crisis manager must be appointed. But we did not in any way say that the sister of the disappeared Azhimudinov should temporarily head the company,» said Ruslan Abdumazhitov.

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes also stressed that information about illegal seizure of the company was not true. On November 22, users of Aknet saw a message about seizure of the company on TV screens. Searches in the office of the Internet service provider Aknet were conducted on the basis of a decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.