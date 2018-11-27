10:19
Tax privileges on import of feed for poultry proposed in Kyrgyzstan

In order to support domestic poultry farming in Kyrgyzstan, it is proposed to introduce tax privileges for the import of feed. Deputy of Parliament, Gulshat Asylbaeva, proposes amendments to the Tax Code.

As of today, about 5,000 people work in the poultry industry. These are five large and about 3,000 small farms throughout the country.

To support the industry, it is proposed to introduce a regulation on reimbursement or refunding of VAT on the import of feed for farmers breeding poultry. The list of feed commodities will be set by the government.

The deputy offers compensation norms to compensate for the loss of money for budget from the introduction of the tax benefits. This includes amendments to the Tax Code to improve the taxation of the banking sector.
