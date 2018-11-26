Kyrgyz sent to re-education camps in China. People ask president for help

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the detained and sent to re-education camps in China. An appeal to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov by the relatives of the detainees and returnees from the PRC says.

According to them, ethnic Kyrgyz in China are unreasonably detained and sent to the so-called education camps. The authors of the appeal claim that there are those who have a Kyrgyz passport among the detainees.

«The situation of the Kyrgyz people in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is tight. Ethnic Kyrgyz have never opposed the state interests of the PRC. They are detained for no reason and are sent to camps,» they say.

According to the authors of the appeal, Professor Mambetturdu Mambetakun and a historian Askar Dzhunus are among the detainees.

«Our relatives, having left for China, do not return. We can not get any information about their whereabouts for 2 years. Their families, the children were left alone. Also, we can not contact relatives in China. They are massively detained. According to our information, there are Abutalyp Saamiy, Sultan Zasyn, Malik Masmakun, Turdakun Abylet, Kenzhakun Zhumaaly, Suiunaly Zhusupmet, Sulyman Orozbai, Amantur Malik, Musurali Uson, Kamza Salymkozho, Abdylda Asanakun and others are among the detainees,» the ethnic Kyrgyz say.

Relatives of the detainees and ethnic Kyrgyz remind that after an appeal of the authorities of Kazakhstan to the PRC, the situation of ethnic Kazakh has improved. In this regard, they ask the president to help free their families and friends.

«We do not ask you to interfere in the internal affairs of China. But we believe that Kyrgyzstan has the right to be interested in the reason for the mass detention of the ethnic Kyrgyz and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the message says.

According to official data, about 160,000 Kyrgyz live in the Kyzyl-Suu Autonomous Region of XUAR.