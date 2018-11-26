15:36
USD 69.85
EUR 79.45
RUB 1.06
English

Uzbekistan sends note of combat readiness test to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan received a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan on conducting a combat readiness test of its troops on November 26. The Foreign Affairs Ministry said yesterday, November 25.

As the note says, the events are held in strict accordance with the previously accepted obligations of Uzbekistan towards other states and are not directed against their interests.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan explained to 24.kg news agency that there was nothing reprehensible in the notification of official Tashkent. On the contrary, the authorities of the neighboring state did the right thing by informing about the upcoming events. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that these are not military exercises. This is an estimate, that is, a review.

There is no information about planned events in the Uzbek media.
link:
views: 169
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Championship of Uzbekistan in Muay Thai
Ban lifted. Kyrgyzstan starts export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyz potato producers to meet with Uzbek importers
Kyrgyzstan sells electricity to Uzbekistan for 16.5 million soms in 2018
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan demarcate two more border sections
Farmers suffer losses due to Uzbekistan’s ban on import of Kyrgyz potatoes
Shavkat Mirziyoyev approves agreement on construction of nuclear power plant
Uzbekistan takes 1st place in National Geographic Traveler Awards 2018
Kyrgyzstanis win fencing tournament in Uzbekistan
MFA of Kyrgyzstan notes breakthrough in negotiations with Uzbekistan on borders
Popular
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada