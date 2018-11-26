Uzbekistan sends note of combat readiness test to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan received a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan on conducting a combat readiness test of its troops on November 26. The Foreign Affairs Ministry said yesterday, November 25.

As the note says, the events are held in strict accordance with the previously accepted obligations of Uzbekistan towards other states and are not directed against their interests.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan explained to 24.kg news agency that there was nothing reprehensible in the notification of official Tashkent. On the contrary, the authorities of the neighboring state did the right thing by informing about the upcoming events. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that these are not military exercises. This is an estimate, that is, a review.

There is no information about planned events in the Uzbek media.