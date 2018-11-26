Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not interrogated since arrest, lawyer says

Investigators of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan do not interrogate the former adviser to the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, since the moment of detention, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov has never been interrogated. Therefore, there is no grounds to say that he refuses to testify. No investigative actions are carried out — neither interrogations nor confrontations.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is charged with receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect Company as a reward and so-called sponsor aid during the presidential elections in 2017. He was taken to the pretrial detention center of SCNS and charged with fraud.

Pretrial restrictions for the former adviser to the ex- president of Kyrgyzstan were extended until January 28.