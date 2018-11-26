Prime Minister demands new approach in tourism development

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev set a number of tasks on introduction of new mechanisms for the development of tourism. Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The head of government held a working meeting on the state and prospects for further development of the tourism industry. He outlined a number of tasks to increase the tourist attractiveness of the country.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev demanded to improve the tourism infrastructure, streamline statistics, develop a set of measures to create favorable conditions for foreign tourists and organize a network of tourist campgrounds and places of recreation in the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Tourism is one of the effective catalysts for social and economic development, which has a stimulating effect on almost all sectors of the economy. We set the goal to increase the share of tourism in GDP from 5 to 10 percent by 2023. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«This is an ambitious figure, but we need to develop effective mechanisms for the development of tourism in order to ensure annual growth of indicators. In the future, there should be several unique tourist sites in each district. We need a detailed map with a detailed description of each object in the context of each region,» the Prime Minister stressed.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev demanded to intensify work on attracting local and foreign investments in the sphere of tourism in order to implement specific tourist projects throughout the country. «We need to develop new mechanisms for the development of tourism with the introduction of modern financial instruments and business models that will ensure economic efficiency,» he said.