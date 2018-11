Loaded with coal trucks have to stay idle at Kara-Keche coal field in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the weight control at the coal deposit of Besh-Sary company does not work for the second day in a row.

«We have been waiting in line for coal for two weeks. Weight scale does not work. It would be possible to reduce the price of coal if our vehicles are loaded quickly,» the drivers say.