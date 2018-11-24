Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev usurped power and wanted to head the country sitting in Koi-Tash. Speaker on the work of Almazbek Atambayev, a former member of the interim government, Emilbek Kaptagaev, stated this at the kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.»

He noted that, having come to power, Almazbek Atambayev abandoned the ideas of the April revolution and returned the regime of ex-presidents Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

«The rule of Almazbek Atambayev does not differ from the rule of Akayev and Bakiyev. Their ideas are the same. All three usurped power and wanted to keep it. They trampled people’s trust in the government. Therefore, it must be stated that the revolution has not reached its goal,» said Emilbek Kaptagaev.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev, despite his words about resignation from politics, did not want to give up on powers.

«Usurpation did not happen in one day, not in one year. Almazbek Atambayev has been moving to it for five years. Therefore, speaking about peaceful transfer of power, we now know who was behind this. He wanted to rule the country while sitting in Koi-Tash, even after the end of his presidential term,» said Emilbek Kaptagaev.