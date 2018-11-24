11:11
USD 69.85
EUR 79.45
RUB 1.06
English

EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries

«Central Asia is showing interest in building partnership and diversification,» Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union, told reporters.

According to her, the European Union is interested in strengthening and building partnership with Central Asia. Cooperation is being strengthened in energy, integration and development spheres. The EU is interested in making the region more stable and resistant to external shocks.

«The European Union plans to adopt a new strategy in 2019. And I realized that our partners expect a lot from us. And we will try to comply with the requests in order our relations to strengthen,» Federica Mogherini assured.

The politician noted that they were talking about strengthening relations within the region.

«It is about shared use of water resources, improving border regimes and trade. The Central Asian countries should themselves choose the mode of regional interaction. And the European Union is ready to help establish cooperation in this direction,» she summed up.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
European Union - priority in foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan
Relations of Central Asia with neighbors not affect cooperation with EU
Europe still believes that Kyrgyzstan is an island of democracy
EU - Kyrgyzstan negotiations on new agreement coming to an end
Central Asia should not be only corridor for exchange of goods on Silk Road
Chingiz Aidarbekov, Federica Mogherini to discuss EU - Kyrgyzstan cooperation
Financing of tailings rehabilitation program in Central Asia to be increased
Federica Mogherini: There is a request for deepening EU-Central Asia relations
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass