EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries

«Central Asia is showing interest in building partnership and diversification,» Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union, told reporters.

According to her, the European Union is interested in strengthening and building partnership with Central Asia. Cooperation is being strengthened in energy, integration and development spheres. The EU is interested in making the region more stable and resistant to external shocks.

«The European Union plans to adopt a new strategy in 2019. And I realized that our partners expect a lot from us. And we will try to comply with the requests in order our relations to strengthen,» Federica Mogherini assured.

The politician noted that they were talking about strengthening relations within the region.

«It is about shared use of water resources, improving border regimes and trade. The Central Asian countries should themselves choose the mode of regional interaction. And the European Union is ready to help establish cooperation in this direction,» she summed up.