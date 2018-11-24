11:11
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada

Bishkek’s children’s hockey team will participate in a tournament in Canada. Coach of the team Rinat Mustafayev told.

Hockey players from Kyrgyzstan were invited to the prestigious Golden Horseshoe Tournament that has been held for 51 years. It will take place on December 27-30 in Toronto with the participation of nine teams from Canada, Russia, the United States and Kyrgyzstan.

«There is a question: where to get money for the trip? I would like to ask the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov to help us. The players of 2009-2010 years of birth are very promising, they are the future national team of the Kyrgyz Republic. We will not fail. I think, like a year ago, when we won the tournament in Chicago, we will return with a victory,» Rinat Mustafayev said.

The team consists of 12 players and a coach. Sixty percent of the funds required for the trip (in particular, for the purchase of tickets and visa issues) were contributed by the parents of a number of hockey players. But there are parents who cannot buy tickets at their own expense and are forced to borrow money.

«We hope that not indifferent people will help us and the officials will not stand aside,» added the President of Alga-Bishkek hockey club, Ekaterina Solovyova. «This trip is useful not only for the hockey players. It will help promote children’s sports and a healthy lifestyle.»
