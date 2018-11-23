Prosecutor General's Office instructs SCNS to check data on Atambayev’s income

The Prosecutor General’s Office instructed the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan to check the data on Almazbek Atambayev’s income from sale of business in Turkey. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the reason for the check were numerous publications in the media. Earlier, it was also reported that a blogger Edil Baisalov officially asked the authorities to check the incomes of the former head of state. The Prosecutor General’s Office denied statement from the civil activist.

In an interview with April TV channel, the SDPK leader several times repeated that he was a rich man, noting that he had not earned money in the civil service.

He told that he owned Guljanlar enterprise in the free economic zone of Izmir. «I had 90 percent of the shares, my partner — 10 percent. I had owned this company for 3 years, and we, of course, shared dividends every year. In order to receive money, we had to submit a notarized document to the bank. The company had an account at SHBC bank in the free zone and, in my opinion, at Deniz Bank,» the ex-president said.

Almazbek Atambayev explained that in 2002 he had to close enterprises in the Kyrgyz Republic. «The Akayevs literally started hunting, in Bishkek, accounts were arrested, money were taken away. And, of course, I understood that they would get to Turkey. In the same year, I received dividends from Guljanlar six times and sold it in January 2003,» added Almazbek Atambayev. In 2002, Almazbek Atambayev received dividends six times in the amount of almost $ 27 million.