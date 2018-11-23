17:25
USD 69.85
EUR 79.65
RUB 1.06
English

Prosecutor General's Office instructs SCNS to check data on Atambayev’s income

The Prosecutor General’s Office instructed the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan to check the data on Almazbek Atambayev’s income from sale of business in Turkey. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the reason for the check were numerous publications in the media. Earlier, it was also reported that a blogger Edil Baisalov officially asked the authorities to check the incomes of the former head of state. The Prosecutor General’s Office denied statement from the civil activist.

In an interview with April TV channel, the SDPK leader several times repeated that he was a rich man, noting that he had not earned money in the civil service.

He told that he owned Guljanlar enterprise in the free economic zone of Izmir. «I had 90 percent of the shares, my partner — 10 percent. I had owned this company for 3 years, and we, of course, shared dividends every year. In order to receive money, we had to submit a notarized document to the bank. The company had an account at SHBC bank in the free zone and, in my opinion, at Deniz Bank,» the ex-president said.

Almazbek Atambayev explained that in 2002 he had to close enterprises in the Kyrgyz Republic. «The Akayevs literally started hunting, in Bishkek, accounts were arrested, money were taken away. And, of course, I understood that they would get to Turkey. In the same year, I received dividends from Guljanlar six times and sold it in January 2003,» added Almazbek Atambayev. In 2002, Almazbek Atambayev received dividends six times in the amount of almost $ 27 million.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
New summer cottage of Almazbek Atambayev built without construction permit
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to participate in kurultai of parties, public figures
Akhmatbek Keldibekov: Atambayev takes credit for merits of others
Ex-president tells about assistance to the Jeenbekovs
Almazbek Atambayev not intend to leave big politics
Atambayev about Jeenbekov: He follows path of Bakiyev
Ex-president about lawsuits against media: I was wrong
Atambayev tells about renovation of Historical Museum
Former president tells about show around fight against corruption
Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass