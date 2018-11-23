Final charge brought against ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov

A final charge was brought against the ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, today investigators have charged Albek Ibraimov under two articles — corruption and fraud.

«Officially, the investigation is not completed, the term ends on December 28. Albek Ibraimov was charged only with fraud in the case on Dastan plant and corruption in the case on the illegal withdrawal of municipal land plots. Perhaps, by the end of December, the case will be sent to the court,» said Sergei Slesarev.

Albek Ibraimov was detained on charges of appropriation and embezzlement of the property of Dastan TNC through purchase of special items at an inflated price. He was charged with corruption.

In addition, according to investigators, he together with the other officials of the mayor’s office organized a criminal scheme for illegal withdrawal of municipal land located in the southern zone of the capital.