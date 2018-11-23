17:26
USD 69.85
EUR 79.65
RUB 1.06
English

Final charge brought against ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov

A final charge was brought against the ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, today investigators have charged Albek Ibraimov under two articles — corruption and fraud.

«Officially, the investigation is not completed, the term ends on December 28. Albek Ibraimov was charged only with fraud in the case on Dastan plant and corruption in the case on the illegal withdrawal of municipal land plots. Perhaps, by the end of December, the case will be sent to the court,» said Sergei Slesarev.

Albek Ibraimov was detained on charges of appropriation and embezzlement of the property of Dastan TNC through purchase of special items at an inflated price. He was charged with corruption.

In addition, according to investigators, he together with the other officials of the mayor’s office organized a criminal scheme for illegal withdrawal of municipal land located in the southern zone of the capital.
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
Arrested ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov does not testify
Albek Ibraimov remanded in custody until December 28
Kubanychbek Kulmatov, Albek Ibraimov - not political prisoners
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov remanded in custody
Relatives of former mayor Albek Ibraimov hold rally in Bishkek
Сourt extends detention of ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov
Supreme Court remands ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov in custody
Bishkek City Court remands Albek Ibraimov in custody
Lawyer: Physical force was used against Albek Ibraimov
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov charged with corruption
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass