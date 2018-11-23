Smog over Bishkek. Architects offer moratorium on center development

The Union of Architects of Kyrgyzstan proposes to introduce a moratorium on building-up the center of Bishkek. Deputy Chairman of the Union Belek Sarymsakov told at a press conference.

According to him, the unplanned development of the capital has led to the current situation.

«There are several reasons for smog over Bishkek. One of the main reasons is the lack of airing of Bishkek. For the last 10 years, we have built up flood plains of urban rivers, southern microdictricts and the city center that is highly undesirable. As you know, buildings with more than seven floors should not been constructed in the center,» he said.

Representatives of the Union of Architects reported that they had repeatedly appealed to the government with a request to prohibit building-up the city center.