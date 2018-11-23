15:55
USD 69.85
EUR 79.65
RUB 1.06
English

Smog over Bishkek. Architects offer moratorium on center development

The Union of Architects of Kyrgyzstan proposes to introduce a moratorium on building-up the center of Bishkek. Deputy Chairman of the Union Belek Sarymsakov told at a press conference.

According to him, the unplanned development of the capital has led to the current situation.

«There are several reasons for smog over Bishkek. One of the main reasons is the lack of airing of Bishkek. For the last 10 years, we have built up flood plains of urban rivers, southern microdictricts and the city center that is highly undesirable. As you know, buildings with more than seven floors should not been constructed in the center,» he said.

Representatives of the Union of Architects reported that they had repeatedly appealed to the government with a request to prohibit building-up the city center.
link:
views: 29
Print
Related
Smog over Bishkek. Prime Minister voices main causes of air pollution
Smog in Bishkek. Western part of capital is the most polluted
Bishkek City Council to discuss ecology problems of Bishkek at its meeting
Smog in Bishkek. Ecologists suggest changing traffic rules
Benefits for drivers converting vehicles to gas offered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass