Eurasian Economic Union has 66 barriers to trade

«As of today, there are 66 barriers to trade in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. But there is an agreement with the heads of state on their lifting in order to create favorable conditions for business,» Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said yesterday at the Eurasian Economic Integration conference.

According to him, despite the improvement of integration, there are still many problems. The first is issues related to barriers to the movement of goods. Union countries must work to deepen integration processes.

Tigran Sargsyan is convinced that the barriers are the result of uncoordinated policies. Countries need to learn how to conduct it in industry and agriculture.

«There must be real leverages. What we see in the world politics, including the protection of producers, is unacceptable here. We need to pursue an agreed policy. This requires harmonization of legislation. If we talk about the financial sector, then central banks should have a clear program of harmonization of legislation. Often they cooperate more actively with international organizations than with our countries. This hinders integration,» Tigran Sargsyan stressed.
