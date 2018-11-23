11:08
Safe City. Bishkek City Administration, SCNS, Interior Ministry share profit

A draft document on sharing the profits that should be received from Safe City project has been submitted to the Government of Kyrgyzstan. 24.kg news agency got the information how much the Bishkek City Administration, the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security would get.

Vega Radio Engineering Corporation will get 211 soms on the first lot, and 224 soms — on the second lot for each fine paid by a violator of traffic rules.

For example, the amount of the fine is 1,000 soms, Vega will get 211 soms. The remaining 789 soms will be divided among the Bishkek City Administration, the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security in percentage terms. The remainder will go to the budget.

According to the project, it is planned that the Bishkek City Administration will receive 30 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs — 20 percent, SCNS — 5 percent of the profit.

Earlier, the head of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications, Baktybek Sharshembiev, said that the first complex would be launched in 90 days. By the end of the year, they will hold a competition for the second stage of the project, and by the end of 2019 it will work all over the country.

The contract with Vega Corporation was signed on November 12.
