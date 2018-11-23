Kyrgyzstani gets Best Actor Award at festival in Kazakhstan

Akylbek Abdykalykov got Best Actor Award at Shaken Aimanov International Film Festival, which ended the day before in Kazakhstan. Press service of the festival reported.

Akylbek Abdykalykov received the prize for his role in Night Accident film by Temirbek Birnazarov.

Candelaria film (Colombia), directed by Johnny Hendrix Inestrosa, got the Grand Prix for the best film.

Shaken Aimanov Film Festival took place on November 17-21 in Almaty. More than 40 movies were presented there. The competition program of the festival consisted of three sections, which were named after famous films by Aimanov: Crossroads, Land of the Fathers and We Live Here. A contest of films of Turkic-speaking countries was held for the first time in the framework of the film festival.