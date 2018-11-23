Six Bishkek streets to be repaired in 2019

Six streets with a total length of 5.38 kilometers will be repaired in 2019 in the capital of Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the project Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The project includes Nurkamal, Abay, Altymyshev, Repin (from Kuyukov to Gagarin), Toktogul and Zhaiyl Baatyr Streets.

New asphalt will be laid and new road curbs will be installed on the roads.

The city administration noted that 23 streets with a total length of 38 kilometers would be repaired in the framework of this project in 2018–2019.