Co-founder of Aknet tells why company checked by Financial police

Former commercial director of Aknet Ruslan Abdymazhitov told 24.kg news agency that he turned to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes with a statement to check the company’s activities.

According to him, employees of the Financial police checked the accounting department of Aknet.

«There is no illegal seizure of the company. The current head of the company, Kuban Azhimudinov, understates revenue, withdraws funds, there are facts of signing fake contracts and licenses, but he refuses to provide information to shareholders on the activities of Aknet,» said Ruslan Abdymazhitov.

That’s why I turned to the state service. Shareholders repeatedly asked Azhimudinov to report on his activities. Ruslan Abdymazhitov

Ruslan Abdymazhitov added that the son-in-law of the chief accountant of Aknet, who, according to his information, covered the machinations of Kuban Azhimudov, Bolot Osmonov, was the deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security.