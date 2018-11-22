Arrest of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov extended until January 28

Pretrial restrictions for the former adviser to the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov were extended until January 28.

This decision was made today by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, investigators filed a petition to extend the pretrial restrictions for the former official with keeping him in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was charged with fraud. According to investigators, he received $ 150,000 from one of the businessmen. Ex-adviser to former president Almazbek Atambayev was detained in Kazan and extradited to Bishkek.