Weather alert: cold snap and snow

Unstable weather will continue in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On November 24 in the afternoon and at night on November 25, rain, snowfalls are expected in most of the territory of the country; snow is forecasted in the foothill areas, mountainous regions, precipitations will be intense in some areas. In the afternoon on November 25, precipitations are expected in some areas. West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with an increase of up to 17-22 meters per second in some areas.

As reported, on November 25-26, a drop in air temperature is expected.

In Chui, Talas valleys, the air temperature will drop at night to −12 degrees, in the daytime to −3 ... + 2; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −6, in the daytime to 0 ... + 5 degrees; in the foothill areas at night to −8, in the afternoon to +2 degrees; in Issyk-Kul basin at night to −9, in the afternoon to −5; in the agriculture zone of Naryn region and in mountainous areas — at night to −17 degrees, in the daytime to +5; in highland areas at night to −25 degrees, in daytime — to −13 ...- 8 degrees Celsius.

Such unstable weather will complicate grazing of livestock on winter pastures, work of communications, energy and utilities enterprises. In case of intensive precipitation, visibility on roads will deteriorate, which will lead to difficulty in the movement of vehicles. Snow build-up will create a danger of power lines’ breaks.