Participants of kurultai to hear 4 reports

At least 670 people from 19 political parties, 28 public movements and associations will take part in the work of a kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.» Chairman of the organizing committee of the upcoming forum, Keneshbek Duishebaev, told at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, participants of the kurultai will hear four reports: the results of the first year of the presidency of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the work of the Parliament and the Government, the results of the activity of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev and «Kyrgyzstan tomorrow.» Speakers will analyze the situation in the country.

Kurultai will be held on November 24 at the National Kyrgyz Drama Theater.
