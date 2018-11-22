Parliament deputy wants to know details of new agreement on Kumtor

Deputy of the Parliament, Bakyt Torobaev, asked the government to provide information on the activities of Kumtor gold mine today at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, the Prime Minister spoke about new agreement with the Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc. Deputies know nothing about it.

«How many funds are received, what are the conditions, what are the negotiations on the new agreement? The budget received $ 3 billion, but the money just went away. We did not feel any changes in the economy,» said Bakyt Torobaev.

He believes that, before signing a new contract, specific proposals are needed, for example, open a regional development fund.

«It could issue loans at 3 percent, not higher. It can be an alternative to the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund,» said the deputy.