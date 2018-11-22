10:58
Veterans of Batken events hold rally in Bishkek

Veterans of Batken events hold a rally in front of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

They demand from the ministry to pay annual assistance to the families of the victims.

«Every year, 5,000 soms were paid to the families of those killed in Batken events. This year, the Ministry of Finance does not allocate money. We want to know the reason. In total, 64 people died in Batken events, 54 received the money, as the families of the rest killed left the country,» Chairman of the Society of Veterans Satybek Moldaliev told 24.kg news agency.
