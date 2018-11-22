Citizens' positive attitude towards Eurasian Economic Union decreasing

«Positive attitude of citizens towards the Eurasian Economic Union is decreasing. Certainly, the atmosphere in the union is spoiled by sanctions,» Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Andrey Krainiy said to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, EEU is expanding integration processes. But the implementation of freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and labor, despite notable achievements, requires improvements. A lot of coordination work is expected in the field of industry, agricultural production, creation of single markets of oil, oil products, gas, and electricity. And all this runs its course.

«We need to increase the attractiveness of EEU within the union. People are very sensitive to the stability of the financial system of each of the countries of the union separately and all together. And our policy towards mutual settlements in the national currency, of course, strengthens trust within the bloc,» Andrey Krainiy stressed.

The 13th Eurasian Economic Integration International Conference will start in Moscow. It will be devoted to the current agenda of Eurasian integration.

«We will discuss the development of integration processes with leading speakers from among the representatives of government bodies, international organizations, and the expert community. During the lively discussion, we will talk about formation of a single settlement area of ​​EEU and enhancing the role of the national currency in mutual settlements,» the Vice President of EDB summed up.

