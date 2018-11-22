Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund issues $21 mln to entrepreneurs

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund increased the volume of financing of agriculture, processing of agricultural products and animal products in the regions by 14-15 percent in 2018. The press service of the fund reported.

Regional centers have been established in all regions to provide advice to local entrepreneurs. RKDF has provided 200 million soms to the Guarantee Fund OJSC for solving problems with collaterals in the regions.

In addition, in April, the fund lowered the threshold amount of funding in the framework of «direct financing» from $ 1 million to $ 300,000. Thus, regional businessmen gained greater access to financing through the RKDF.

Last year, all the regions (except for Bishkek) received $ 17 million; according to the results of 10 months of 2018, the amount exceeded $ 21 million. More than 600 projects have been financed in small and medium business sphere, more than 500 of them — in the sphere of production and processing of agricultural products.