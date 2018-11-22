09:29
USD 69.82
EUR 79.62
RUB 1.06
English

Foreigners rob office of private company in Bishkek

Foreign citizens, who robbed office of a private company, were detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek police department reported.

Director of the private firm turned to the police. On the night of November 12-13, unknown persons entered the office and stole a safe box with money.

«There were 472,000 soms, $ 1,820, documents and stamps. Employees of the criminal police detained suspects when they tried to rob a microcredit company. Four detainees are citizens of CIS countries, another one is a Kyrgyzstani,» the police said.

«During a search, money, tire levers and other tools, a device that jammed cellular communications, a gun of unknown brand with erased numbers and ammunition were found in the car of the detainees. It is known that the group was preparing for robberies for a month,» the police department reported.

The defendants were placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Police check fact of robbery of tourist from Amsterdam
Criminal group engaged in robberies and financing of terrorists revealed
Kyrgyzstani and his accomplice convicted for looting temples in Orenburg
UK Defence Attaché robbery. Police can’t find criminals
UK Embassy does not send note of protest because of Attaché robbery
UK Defence Attaché robbery at WNG 2018. Damage amounts to 500,000 soms
UK Defence Attaché robbery at WNG 2018. Offenders wanted by police
Unknown persons rob 3 offices in Osh city related to deputy Azamat Arapbaev
Local council deputy suspected of North-South road builders robbery
Unknown people rob house of Chairman of Ulemas’ Council
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass